Person fatally shot in Morgan Park: police

A person was killed in a shooting Sunday in Morgan Park on the South Side, police said.

A male, of an unknown age, was in a parking lot about 6 p.m. in the 11100 block of South Longwood Drive when someone approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the neck, chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality

Area Two detectives are investigating.