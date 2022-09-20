Person fatally struck by train in suburban Mount Prospect

A person was fatally struck by a train in suburban Mount Prospect Tuesday afternoon.

At about 5:13 p.m. Tuesday, Mount Prospect police received calls saying that a pedestrian was struck by an outbound express Metra commuter train at the rail crossing near Emerson Street and Northwest Highway, authorities said.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a female victim at the scene. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

All rail traffic was halted to allow for the investigation.

North and South railroad tracks were opened to slow train traffic at 7 p.m., police said.

No other information was made available by police.