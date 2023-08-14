Person found dead in burning Bolingbrook home

A person was found dead in a house fire Monday morning in southwest suburban Bolingbrook.

The Bolingbrook Fire Department responded to a report of a blaze around 6:09 a.m. at a two-story house at 128 S. Orchard Dr.

Fire and heavy smoke were in the attic and the second floor.

One person, whose age was unknown, was found dead in a rear bedroom of the home, according to fire officials. The identity of the deceased has yet to be revealed.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.