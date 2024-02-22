Person found shot to death in vacant Chicago lot

A person was found shot to death in a vacant lot Wednesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The male, whose age was unknown, was found just before midnight suffering from several gunshot wounds in the 5700 block of South May Street, according to police. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.