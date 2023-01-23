Person in custody after firing shots at Berwyn police during traffic stop

One person is in custody after opening fire on Berwyn police officers during a traffic stop Friday evening.

Officers saw a vehicle with several occupants make an unlawful U-turn on Cermak Road near Gunderson Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, the front-seat passenger leaned out of the window and fired two shots toward the officers, police said.

The vehicle then sped off through the alley toward Ridgeland Avenue, police said. The front-seat passenger then threw a gun out of the window. Officers stopped and recovered the discarded weapon, police said.

Responding officers located the suspect who fired shots at police lying on the ground in the 2200 block of Ridgeland Avenue and took him into custody, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No shots were fired by Berwyn police officers.

Police said the suspects may be gang members from outside the Berwyn area.

No charges have been filed yet as the investigation is in the "beginning stages" at this time, according to police.