Person in custody after standoff with SWAT team in Montclare

A person is in custody following a standoff with police Wednesday in Montclare on the Northwest Side.

The male barricaded himself inside a home about 1:40 a.m. after police were called to the scene in the 2500 block of North Newcastle Avenue, Chicago police said. Authorities said he may have been armed.

SWAT units were sent to the scene and the male was taken into custody, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.