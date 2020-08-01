Person jumps off cop car, smashes windshield outside River North hotel: police

A Chicago police squad car was damaged early Saturday while officers were trying to break up a crowd in a River North hotel on the Near North Side.

Officers were trying to disperse the crowd about 1:30 a.m. at a hotel in the 400 block of North Dearborn Street, Chicago police said. During that time, a male suspect jumped from the roof of a marked squad car onto the windshield, damaging it.

No one was inside the squad car at the time and no injuries were reported, police said. The suspect ran away and is not in custody.

It was not immediately clear whether he was part of the group being dispersed at the hotel, according to police.

Area Three detectives are investigating.