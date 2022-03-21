Person killed, another injured in Slingshot motorcycle crash on I-57
DIXMOOR, Ill. - One person died and another was injured after being involved in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening on Interstate 57 near Dixmoor.
Illinois State Police responded to a report of a crash between a car and a three-wheeled Slingshot motorcycle around 6:25 p.m. near 147th Street.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries, police said.
Southbound lanes of I-57 near 127th Street were closed for investigation and were reopened around 11 p.m., according to Illinois State Police.
