Person killed, another injured in Slingshot motorcycle crash on I-57

One person died and another was injured after being involved in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening on Interstate 57 near Dixmoor.

Illinois State Police responded to a report of a crash between a car and a three-wheeled Slingshot motorcycle around 6:25 p.m. near 147th Street.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries, police said.

Southbound lanes of I-57 near 127th Street were closed for investigation and were reopened around 11 p.m., according to Illinois State Police.

