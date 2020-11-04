Person killed in crash on I-290 near Bellwood

A person was killed after a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 290 in west suburban Bellwood, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.

About 5:45 a.m. a semi-truck was parked on the right shoulder of I-290, west of 25th Avenue, when a car crashed into it, state police said. One person from the car was pronounced dead.

The right shoulder and right lane of the expressway were closed for an investigation about 5:50 a.m., state police said. The left two lanes remain open for traffic.