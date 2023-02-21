Person killed in wrong way, three-vehicle crash on I-94: ISP

One person is dead after driving the wrong way on Interstate 94, causing a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on southbound I-94 at Interstate 80 in Cook County, according to Illinois State Police.

For unknown reasons, police say a motorist was driving the wrong way on I-94 and struck a truck tractor head on. Their vehicle then struck another car.

The driver who was going the wrong way was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The I-94 southbound ramp to I-80 eastbound remained closed as of 10 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.