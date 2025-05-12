Person pulled from Lake Michigan unresponsive at 31st Street Beach, source says

A person was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to the beach this afternoon for a report of a person who went missing in the water.

A dive team located the person, who was unresponsive, and transported them to the University of Chicago Hospital, a source told FOX 32.

No further information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.