Person pulled from Lake Michigan unresponsive at 31st Street Beach, source says

By Nic Flosi
Published  May 12, 2025 3:52pm CDT
Chicago
CHICAGO - A person was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to the beach this afternoon for a report of a person who went missing in the water.

A dive team located the person, who was unresponsive, and transported them to the University of Chicago Hospital, a source told FOX 32.

No further information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

