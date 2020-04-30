Person released from custody after Chicago firefighter shot in Fernwood

article

A person of interest has been released from custody after an off-duty Chicago firefighter was shot last week in Fernwood on the South Side.

The 54-year-old was in an alley about 6:42 p.m. April 30 in the 9900 block of South Yale Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the ankle, calf and buttocks, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the firefighter is assigned to a South Side firehouse.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, and a person was taken in for questioning, police said.

A police spokesperson said Monday the person was released without being charged. Additional information was not released.