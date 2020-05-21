Person released from custody after man stabbed in fight on Red Line platform

article

A person was released from custody after a man was stabbed Thursday on a CTA Red Line platform in Uptown.

About 3 a.m., a 29-year-old man was on the platform at the Wilson Avenue stop, 1100 W. Wilson Ave., when he started arguing with a 51-year-old man, Chicago police said.

The older man pepper-sprayed him, pulled out a knife and cut the 29-year-old on his left cheek, police said. Officers took the 51-year-old into custody.

The younger man was taken to Weiss Hospital for treatment, police said. He is in good condition.

The 51-year-old was released from custody because the victim declined to press charges, authorities said.