Person shot on Dan Ryan Expressway; southbound lanes reopened

A person was shot while traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday morning.

At about 11:36 a.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to Interstate 94 southbound near 83rd Street for a report of an expressway shooting.

When troopers arrived, they determined that an occupant in a suspect vehicle reportedly fired a weapon at another vehicle.

One person inside the victim vehicle was shot and was transported to an area hospital.

Southbound lanes on I-94 were temporarily shut down at 75th Street as officers continued to investigate. As of 2:48 p.m., all the traffic lanes reopened.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.