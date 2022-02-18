Expand / Collapse search
Person shot in the head while inside car in Calumet Heights

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Calumet City
FOX 32 Chicago

Lightfoot addresses violent crime in Chicago and what will be done to combat it

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke Monday about violent crime in the city.

CHICAGO - A person was shot in the head while inside of a vehicle in Calumet Heights Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 9300 block of South Harper.

According to Chicago police, the male victim, unknown age, was inside the vehicle at about 6:24 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.

He was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He was originally reported in grave condition.

No offenders are currently in custody. 