Person shot in the head while inside car in Calumet Heights

A person was shot in the head while inside of a vehicle in Calumet Heights Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 9300 block of South Harper.

According to Chicago police, the male victim, unknown age, was inside the vehicle at about 6:24 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.

He was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He was originally reported in grave condition.

No offenders are currently in custody.