Person shot in Westmont

A person was found shot at a business Tuesday night in suburban Westmont.

Westmont police were called to a business located in the 3500 block of Midwest Road for a person with a gunshot wound, officials said.

The male, whose age was unknown, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

It was not immediately clear where the shooting took place.

Westmont police are investigating along with assistance from the DuPage County State's Attorney Office and the MERIT Forensic Investigations Unit.