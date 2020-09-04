Person shot on Dan Ryan near 63rd

One person was injured in a shooting Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

The shooting happened between two vehicles about 12:40 a.m. on southbound I-94 near 63rd Street, according to Illinois State Police.

A male gunshot victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, state police said.

The southbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan were closed for investigation at 63rd Street, but reopened about 7 a.m., state police said.