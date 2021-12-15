Person shot on I-94 near South Holland
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. - A person was shot while driving on Interstate 94 Wednesday morning in south suburban South Holland.
The shooting took place around 11:23 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 159th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The northbound lanes of I-94 are currently closed as police investigate.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400 or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.
Advertisement