Person shot on I-94 near South Holland

A person was shot while driving on Interstate 94 Wednesday morning in south suburban South Holland.

The shooting took place around 11:23 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 159th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The northbound lanes of I-94 are currently closed as police investigate.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400 or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.

