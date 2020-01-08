Person shot on ramp from Stevenson to Dan Ryan Expressway

A person was shot Wednesday on the ramp from the Stevenson Expressway to the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Three people were in a vehicle about 1:10 a.m. when shots rang out as they were driving on the ramp from northbound Interstate 55 to northbound Interstate 94, Illinois State Police said.

One person was struck in the back and taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. They are expected to survive their injuries.

Both the southbound and northbound ramps from the Stevenson to the northbound Dan Ryan were closed as Illinois State Police investigate.

Lanes reopened about 4:45 a.m., State police said.

No one is in custody.