Person shot with paintball gun on IIT campus after days of attacks

A person was shot with a paintball gun Wednesday afternoon after days of similar attacks on the Illinois Institute of Technology campus in Bronzeville on the South Side.

A silver sedan was northbound in the 3100 block of South State Street about 5 p.m. when someone inside fired paintballs, striking one person, according to an alert from the IIT Department of Public Safety.

A male was hit in the neck but left the scene before officers could arrive, Chicago police said.

The car, possibly a Chevrolet Impala or an older-model Acura, then left the campus, school officials said. Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call the Department of Public Safety at 312-808-6363.

An IIT security guard told investigators that people in a silver sedan have been driving around the area “for the past couple days” shooting paintball and pellet guns, police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, two men were shot with a pellet gun on the IIT campus in the 3400 block of South State Street.

A 25-year-old woman was also shot with a paintball gun Tuesday in Mayfair on the Northwest Side, police said. She was struck in the eye about 4:10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Lowell Avenue.