Person stabbed during argument on Red Line platform at Jackson

A person was stabbed at a CTA Red Line station Tuesday in the Loop.

Two males were arguing about 6:06 p.m. on the Jackson CTA platform in the 200 block of South State Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

One male stabbed the other in the hip with an unknown object, police said.

The male who was stabbed was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.