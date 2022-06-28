Person suffers life-threatening injuries in I-294 crash
HINSDALE, Ill. - A person was seriously injured in a vehicle crash on Interstate 294 Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred on I-294 northbound near milepost 25.
At about 4:23 p.m. ISP troopers responded to a two-unit motor vehicle crash, and one person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT
All lanes of I-294 near milepost 25 were closed for the investigation.
No further information was provided by police.