Person suffers life-threatening injuries in I-294 crash

A person was seriously injured in a vehicle crash on Interstate 294 Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred on I-294 northbound near milepost 25.

At about 4:23 p.m. ISP troopers responded to a two-unit motor vehicle crash, and one person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of I-294 near milepost 25 were closed for the investigation.

No further information was provided by police.