Person thrown from vehicle; dies in crash on I-94 near Riverdale: police

A person died after being thrown from a vehicle Saturday morning in a crash on Interstate 94 near Riverdale on the Far South Side, according to preliminary information from Illinois state police.

An investigation found that about 1 a.m. a person was driving south on I-94, when they rear-ended a vehicle near 130th Street, state police said. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to continue off the road, overturn, and the driver to be thrown from the vehicle.

Two passengers from the overturned vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, state police said. The driver who was thrown from the vehicle was also taken to the hospital and died.

The passengers of the vehicle that was rear-ended were not injured, state police said.

About 1:46 a.m., all southbound lanes of I-94 at 130th Street were closed, but reopened about an hour later, state police said.

