Person wanted for looting Old Town Dunkin’

Police on Thursday released video of a person wanted for allegedly looting a Dunkin’ in the Old Town neighborhood.

Video shows the man enter the location and pry a register from under the counter.

Chicago police said the incident happened about 3 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 300 block of West North Avenue.

Looting broke out that morning less than a day after police shot a man in Englewood on the South Side.

Police say this man is wanted for looting a Dunkin' on Aug. 10, 2020, in the 300 block of West North Avenue. | Chicago police

Throughout the night, two people were shot, more than 100 people were arrested and 13 police officers were injured as crowds broke windows and looted stores along Michigan Avenue and on the Near North Side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.