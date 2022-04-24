Peter Kabugi: Man from Kenya vanishes at Chicago O'Hare Airport

article

Chicago police are looking for Peter Kabugi, a missing man from Kenya who was last seen at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Saturday.

Police said that Kabugi, 66, was last seen at Terminal 5. He was wearing glasses,a navy blue jacket, black t-shirt with white print, and black pants, with green and black luggage.

If you have seen Kabugi, contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS