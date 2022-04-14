Phoenix toddler given 3 Narcan doses after ingesting fentanyl; parents arrested

The parents of a 1-year-old boy have been arrested in Phoenix after their child reportedly overdosed after ingesting fentanyl, court documents say.

Police booked Marvin Gray and Anna Chavez into jail on child abuse charges.

According to court paperwork, first responders were called because the little boy was not breathing and unresponsive.

He reportedly regained consciousness after firefighters gave him two doses of Narcan, and he was rushed to the hospital where he was given a third dose of Narcan.

A urine test at the hospital showed that the boy had ingested fentanyl, court documents said.

Police say they searched the family's apartment and found eight pills marked "M30" and $10,000 in cash.

