1 in 4 Americans feel pressure to spend on Valentine’s Day, many scaling back: study

The Brief One in four Americans feel pressured to spend on Valentine’s Day, and many say it’s become too commercialized and expensive, with spending up 30% in five years. Nearly half of couples plan to stay home, and many prefer homemade gifts or simple gestures over costly presents. More people want cards, words of affirmation, or acts of service, while one in five Gen Zers celebrate Galentine’s or Palentine’s Day instead.



According to a new study, one in four Americans feel pressured to spend money on Valentine's Day – with two-thirds saying that the holiday has become "too commercialized."

What we know:

In the last five years, spending on your valentine has gone up 30%, according to a new study from Savings.com. So it makes sense that nearly half of Americans say that it's getting too expensive to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Instead of spending money on roses, chocolates or fancy dinner reservations, Savings.com found that 48% of couples are staying home and 24% would rather their loved one give them a homemade or personalized gift.

A good number of the people surveyed for the study don't want gifts at all! More than 1 in 3 want a card or other words of affirmation, while more than 1 in 10 want their partner to do the dishes, take care of the kids, or some other act of service for Valentine's Day.

And it's no surprise that the next generation is redefining the holiday entirely, with one in five Gen Zers preferring to celebrate Galentine's or Palentine's Day instead of the traditionally romantic holiday of Valentine's Day.

Do you want a gift from your significant other this Valentine's Day? Or are you choosing to join this new wave of people looking for more than roses and violets?