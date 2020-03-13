Phone thieves target Brown Line riders in Lincoln Park, Lake View, North Center

article

Police are warning residents about thieves who targeted CTA Brown Line riders Wednesday in Lake View, Lincoln Park and North Center on the North Side.

In each case, three or four people approached distracted passengers and snatched cellphones from their hands as Brown Line trains were approaching stations, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They ran off the trains when the doors opened.

The thefts occurred:

About 3 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Addison Avenue;

About 3:50 p.m. in the 900 block of West Wellington Avenue; and

About 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of West Armitage Avenue.

The suspects were all males between 15 and 20 years old, police said. One stood about 5-foot-6 with a thin build and wore a maroon jacket and dark pants.

The other three were all about 5-foot-10, police said. One wore a dark jacket with light-colored pants, another wore a gray hoodie with dark pants and the third had short black hair and wore a dark jacket with dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.