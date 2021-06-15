PHOTOS: Boxer Sugar Ray Leonard lists LA mansion for $46.5-million

article

Former professional boxer Sugar Ray Leonard is listing his seven-bedroom Pacific Palisades Los Angeles mansion for $46.5 million.

Gold Medal boxing champion, Leonard was the first professional boxer to earn more than $100 million in purses. Named ‘Boxer of the Decade’ in the 1980s, Leonard is one of the wealthiest boxers in the world with an estimated net worth of $120 million.

Measuring in at over 16,773 square feet with seven bedrooms, the home sits on a roughly 1.7-acre lot.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the mansion is ranked as one of Southern California's prettiest homes.

Leonard’s home features a media room, large gym, two-story guest house, pool, spa, putting green, and tennis courts. It was designed with different wings for entertaining and its fireplaces are imported from Europe and stone floors are from Jerusalem.

The Pacific Palisades neighborhood founded in 1922 is known for its streets named after locations in the French and Italian Riviera.

Some of its current celebrity residents include Brooke Shields, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Adam Sandler, Billy Crystal, Kate Hudson, and Steven Spielberg.

Leonard's most memorable fights were against Roberto "No Más" Durán, Thomas "Hit Man" Hearns, and Marvelous Marvin Hagler, finally retiring in 1997 after winning world championship titles in five different weight classes.

A longtime boxing announcer for HBO, ESPN, ABC, and NBC, Leonard has also made television commercials for Coca Cola, Ford, and 7 Up, and has appeared on I Spy and The Fighter, Half & Half, L.A. Heat, Married with Children, Renegade and Tales From The Crypt.

As godfather to Khloé Kardashian, Leonard has also appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians numerous times.

Leonard and his wife, Bernadette, built the home in 1997.

