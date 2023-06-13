Pickleball enthusiasts to gain new venue in Algonquin with Pickle Haus

Pickleball, one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, is set to welcome another playing destination for enthusiasts.

A suburban racquet-club owner has announced plans to convert a furniture store in Algonquin into a dedicated pickleball venue, resembling the popular Top Golf-style destinations.

The new facility will be named Pickle Haus and will not only offer pickleball gameplay but also feature a variety of food and beverage options.

This Algonquin location marks the first of five planned venues in the Chicagoland area, as the owners aim to capitalize on the increasing popularity of pickleball among sports enthusiasts.