Pickup truck crashes into Cook County church, injuring 3 children, police say

The Brief Truck veered off road and plowed into a church after apparent medical episode. Three children and two police officers are among those hospitalized. Investigation ongoing; part of 86th Avenue remains closed.



A pickup truck slammed into a church in Palos Park on Friday afternoon, sending several people to area hospitals — including three children and two police officers.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of 123rd Street and 86th Avenue.

According to Palos Park police, the driver of the pickup was heading east on McCarthy Road when they apparently suffered a medical emergency. The truck veered off 123rd Street, crossed 86th Avenue, and continued through the parking lot of Transfiguration Church before crashing into the building.

Three children were hurt inside the church and were taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn. Their injuries are being treated, and police say investigators are with their families at the hospital.

Two Palos Park police officers were also hospitalized after they inhaled smoke and construction debris while trying to rescue the children from inside the damaged church.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Palos Northwestern Hospital. A church staff member also experienced a medical emergency at the scene and was transported to the same hospital.

As of Friday night, 86th Avenue remains closed between 119th and 123rd Streets.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what caused the driver’s apparent medical emergency.

What's next:

Palos Park police said they will release more information within the next 24 hours.