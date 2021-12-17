Pictures of gun circulated at suburban high school, causing lockdown and police to respond

West Aurora High School was on lockdown for about two hours Friday after officials say pictures of a gun circulated online mentioning the school.

The district superintendent sent a memo to parents indicating the photo in question was from earlier this year, originating in El Paso Texas and not taken on the grounds in West Aurora

This all comes as schools nationwide increased security Friday following a viral TikTok challenge called "national shoot up your school day."

The post was eventually removed, with no specific schools mentioned.

TikTok also said they found no evidence of the post originating on their platform.

Several law enforcement agencies have also deemed the threat non-credible.

Regardless, local police are taking safety precautions seriously.

There is a press conference schedule Friday evening with police.