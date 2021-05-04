Pierogi Fest returns to NW Indiana in July

Organizers announced Tuesday Pierogi Fest will be coming back to downtown Whiting, Indiana this summer for its 26th celebration.

The fest, which features all things filled dumpling, will take place over the weekend from July 23 to July 25.

"Pierogi Fest is known for its fun and safety, and our plans include measures due to Covid 19, like relocating picnic and eating areas to reduce the crowd along the main festival area. Our food vendors will be asked to take on additional sanitization to keep everyone safe" fest chairman and co-founder Tom Dabertin said in a statement.

General view of the 2011 Pierogi Fest on July 29, 2011 in Whiting, Indiana. (Photo by Paul Warner/Getty Images)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Click here for more information on this year's Pierogi Fest.