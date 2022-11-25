Pilot killed when plane crashes in McHenry County

A pilot was killed Friday when their plane crashed in suburban Wonder Lake, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.

Around 5:15 p.m., deputies with the McHenry County Sheriff's Office responded to a single airplane crash near Galt Airport.

The aircraft involved was a EA-300LC, officials said.

The pilot was the only person onboard the aircraft, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office contacted the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration. All three agencies are investigating the incident.

Further information will be made available on Saturday, officials said.