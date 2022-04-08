Pilsen high school ordering students to lock up phones during school day

A bold new policy is coming to Benito Juarez Academy.

The school is ordering students to lock up their phones for the whole school day starting April 25.

Students will have to check their phones into a locker at the beginning of the school day, and not be able to use them until the end of the day.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

School leaders say the decision was meant to remove distractions and foster a better learning environment, but parents are expressing concerns about safety, and not being able to contact their child in an emergency.