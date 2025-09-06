Despite fears of immigration raids, Chicago Mexican Independence parade still a go

The Brief Pilsen will hold its Mexican independence parade on Saturday despite fears of stepped up immigration enforcement. Organizers said they wanted to continue their plans after speaking to local residents and business owners. Multiple other similar celebrations in the area have been postponed or canceled.



Residents in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood were still set to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a parade on Saturday, despite fears of stepped-up immigration enforcement in the city.

The parade was scheduled to start at noon.

‘Everybody decided to continue’

What we know:

Organizers said that despite the reports of federal immigration agents amassing in the area and other local Mexican independence celebrations being postponed or canceled, they wanted to stick with their plans.

"It’s a decision that we took speaking to local business owners, neighbors, friends," said Rigoberto Gonzalez Jr., the executive director of the United Merchants of Pilsen Chamber of Commerce. "Everybody decided to continue celebrations."

He added there was "some concern" about holding the event, but it was still a "no-brainer" to continue with the parade.

Still, they said they are working with local police and elected officials to "ensure the parade is both safe and successful for everyone," according to the chamber’s Facebook page.

Federal immigration agents are expected to be staged at Great Lakes Naval Base in North Chicago. Beyond that, few details about possible operations have been confirmed. Several groups have announced plans to protest on Saturday starting around 5 p.m.

Other organizations, including Indivisible and a coalition of labor unions known as "Hands Off Chicago," said they plan to mobilize quickly in response to any immigration raids.

"We urge everybody to stay safe, if they don't feel safe coming out, not to," Gonzalez said, "But if they do, to come out with passion, joy, pride, because it's one of those things that has community, tradition and culture written all over it and it's what makes this country a wonderful country."

Gonzalez added the organizers had not heard any specific plans about enforcement measures that could affect the parade, so they expect to run it with "business as usual like we have for the past 24 years."

The parade in Pilsen is set to step off at noon on 18th Street, starting at Newberry Avenue until Wood Street.

Planned protests

What's next:

While parade organizers insisted their celebration would be a peaceful and joyful celebration, other groups were planning protests in anticipation of federal immigration enforcement.

On Saturday evening, thousands of demonstrators were expected to appear in downtown Chicago for a protest called "No Trump, No Troops," according to organizers with the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

A rally is planned to take place at Ida B. Wells and Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago.