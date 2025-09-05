All canceled Mexican Independence Day festivals, parades in Chicago, suburbs
CHICAGO - Several Mexican Independence Day festivals have been postponed or canceled due to a planned immigration crackdown and National Guard deployment in Chicago.
Mexican Independence Day is observed on Sept. 16 to celebrate Mexico's liberation from Spain in 1810, but the festivities typically take place several days before and after the holiday.
Here is a list of the festivities that have been canceled or postponed in Chicago and the suburbs.
- El Grito Fest in Chicago (Sept. 13-14) – canceled
- Mexican Independence Day Parade and Festival in Waukegan (Sept. 14) – postponed until November
- Latin Heritage Fest in Wauconda (Sept. 13) – canceled
