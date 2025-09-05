All canceled Mexican Independence Day festivals, parades in Chicago, suburbs

The Brief Several Mexican Independence Day festivals in Chicago and nearby suburbs have been postponed or canceled due to a planned immigration crackdown and National Guard deployment. The holiday, officially observed on Sept. 16, typically features celebrations in the days before and after to mark Mexico’s 1810 independence from Spain.



Here is a list of the festivities that have been canceled or postponed in Chicago and the suburbs.

