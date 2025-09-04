Chicago’s Mexican Independence Day festivities clouded by ICE, Guard concerns
CHICAGO - Mexican Independence Day festivities typically draw large crowds across Chicago and suburbs. But this year, excitement is giving way to unease, with community members on edge.
What we know:
On Thursday afternoon, the Latino Leadership Council gathered at Daley Plaza to present a united front ahead of the celebrations.
Council leaders urged residents to continue honoring their heritage and traditions, but to do so responsibly and peacefully.
Officials criticized President Donald Trump’s plans to increase Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations and bring in the National Guard, calling the move an effort to provoke unrest.
"We will remain calm, we will protect one another, and we will bring both our Mexican and our American flags, and we will carry them with pride and peace as a reminder of our heritage," said Berto Aguayo, policy co-chair of the Latino Leadership Council.
"They are already training for riots, what riots? The riots that they want to instigate. The riots that they want to perpetuate in the city of Chicago. Do not take the bait," said former U.S. Representative Luis Gutierrez.
What's next:
Despite the council’s call for calm, organizers of El Grito Fest announced Thursday that they have decided to postpone the two-day event.
The festival had been scheduled for next Saturday and Sunday in Grant Park. Organizers said they could not risk community members becoming "collateral damage."
The Source: The information in this article was provided by FOX 32's Kasey Chronis.