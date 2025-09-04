Chicago’s Mexican Independence Day festivities clouded by ICE, Guard concerns

The Brief Latino Leadership Council leaders urged Chicago residents to celebrate Mexican Independence Day peacefully, despite heightened tensions over planned ICE operations and possible National Guard presence. Former U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez and other officials warned the community not to "take the bait" amid what they called instigation tactics by the Trump administration. Organizers of El Grito Fest postponed the two-day Grant Park event, citing concerns about community safety.



Mexican Independence Day festivities typically draw large crowds across Chicago and suburbs. But this year, excitement is giving way to unease, with community members on edge.

What we know:

On Thursday afternoon, the Latino Leadership Council gathered at Daley Plaza to present a united front ahead of the celebrations.

Council leaders urged residents to continue honoring their heritage and traditions, but to do so responsibly and peacefully.

Officials criticized President Donald Trump’s plans to increase Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations and bring in the National Guard, calling the move an effort to provoke unrest.

"We will remain calm, we will protect one another, and we will bring both our Mexican and our American flags, and we will carry them with pride and peace as a reminder of our heritage," said Berto Aguayo, policy co-chair of the Latino Leadership Council.

"They are already training for riots, what riots? The riots that they want to instigate. The riots that they want to perpetuate in the city of Chicago. Do not take the bait," said former U.S. Representative Luis Gutierrez.

What's next:

Despite the council’s call for calm, organizers of El Grito Fest announced Thursday that they have decided to postpone the two-day event.

The festival had been scheduled for next Saturday and Sunday in Grant Park. Organizers said they could not risk community members becoming "collateral damage."