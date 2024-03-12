Activists in Pilsen push for property tax relief using TIF funds

Concerned residents in Pilsen are mobilizing against a significant surge in property taxes, aiming to alleviate the burden through the use of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds.

An advisory resolution is slated to appear on the March 19th primary ballot in Precinct 9 of Ward 25. The ballot measure poses the question, "Should the government provide assistance if your bill increased by more than 40 percent, to help pay your property tax bill with TIF funds?"

"We don't know how to pay our property taxes, but what we do know is that we want to continue living here in Pilsen. And we don't want to be pushed out," said Diana Sandoval, a Pilsen resident.

Pilsen witnessed a steeper rise in property taxes compared to other neighborhoods following the last reassessment, with an average increase of 60 percent.