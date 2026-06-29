Pilsen restaurant asks for public's help after burglary caught on camera

The Brief A man attempted to burglarize Frida Room in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood around 7 a.m. Friday, smashing the front door with a large rock before entering, according to surveillance video. A kitchen employee already inside startled the suspect, who fled on a bicycle without stealing anything; Chicago police said no injuries were reported. The family-owned restaurant, which says it has now been targeted four times, is asking neighbors and nearby businesses to review security camera footage and share any information with police or the restaurant.



A popular Pilsen restaurant is asking for the public’s help after a burglary attempt was caught on surveillance video Friday morning.

The backstory:

The owner of Frida Room said the incident happened around 7 a.m. while a kitchen employee was already inside preparing for the day.

Video from the restaurant appears to show a man using a large rock to shatter the front door window before entering the business. Moments later, the suspect was seen running out of the restaurant and fleeing the area on a bicycle.

The owner said the employee inside startled the suspect, forcing him to leave before taking anything.

Chicago police said nothing was stolen and no injuries were reported.

What's next:

The owner said the burglary attempt left the family-owned restaurant with repair costs and added that it is the fourth time the business has been targeted by a break-in.

Frida Room is asking neighbors and nearby businesses to check their security cameras for any footage that may help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Chicago police or the restaurant directly.