Pilsen’s Mexican Independence Day Parade will continue amid ICE concerns

The Brief ICE is sending more agents to a suburban naval base through September, sparking unease in immigrant communities. Parade organizers say the 24-year-old tradition down 18th Street will move forward as planned on Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. They stress the event’s cultural importance, have volunteers prepared to monitor for immigration agents, and are working with Chicago police, who do not assist ICE.



More ICE agents are being sent to a suburban naval base for the rest of September.

What we know:

Details are still vague, but a Pilsen community group is making sure everyone knows that Mexican Independence Day celebrations are still on.

For 24 years, the Pilsen neighborhood has hosted a Mexican Independence Day parade down 18th Street.

What they're saying:

Organizers say the annual event holds deep significance and will not be silenced by political fears.

"We are not going to stop celebrating our roots, our heritage, our culture. We do have a contingency plan. We will have volunteers throughout the parade watching for any immigration agents."

Organizers are also working with Chicago police, reminding the public that local law enforcement does not assist immigration agents.

What's next:

The Mexican Independence Day parade will step off on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 12 p.m.