Pipe burst delays hundreds of flights at Chicago's O'Hare airport: FAA

Hundreds of flights were delayed Tuesday at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after a pipe burst in the airport’s main air traffic control tower, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The incident occurred amid a brutal cold snap in Chicago, with freezing temperatures and subzero wind chills.

Air traffic controllers were temporarily relocated to two other control towers at the airport while the issue was addressed. The FAA has not released additional details.

Earlier Tuesday morning, the burst pipe caused widespread delays affecting hundreds of flights. By around noon, operations began returning to normal and delays started to ease.