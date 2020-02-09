Pit bull killed after attacking its owners in Plainfield

A dog was killed after attacking its owners Saturday in southwest suburban Plainfield.

Officers were called about 9:15 p.m. to a home in the 22900 block of Judith Drive for reports of a dog bite, Plainfield police said. There, they found a male pit bull acting “in an aggressive manner.” They were able to gain partial control of the dog, but it was “euthanized” due to its aggressiveness.

Four people who owned the dog were bitten, police said. A 25-year-old man suffered severe injuries to his arms and was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet. He was then transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

A 25-year-old woman and two men, 52 and 19, were treated for minor injuries, police said.

An initial investigation found the attack was unprovoked, police said.

The Plainfield Police Department and Will County Animal Control are investigating.