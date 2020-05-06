Pitchfork Music Festival canceled due to coronavirus concerns

article

The 15th year of Chicago's Pitchfork Music Festival has been canceled, event organizers announced Wednesday.

The festival was slated to take place in Union Park from July 17-19.

"It can be pretty daunting to think about the future of live music right now, but know that we are fully committed to bringing Pitchfork Music Festival back in 2021, if the public health situation allows for it. In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow local health department guidelines. We are in this together, and, if we all do our part, we’ll celebrate next year in person," Pitchfork said in a statement.

Those who purchased tickets will be contacted through email with full refund options. For more information, click here.