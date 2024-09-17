Plainfield boy's death at the center of congressional hearing on hate crimes

The Brief The Senate Judiciary Committee held its first hearing on anti-Palestinian hate crimes. The hearing honored Wadea Al-Fayoumi, a 6-year-old boy from Plainfield who was killed last year. Republican members of the committee focused on anti-Semitism during the hearing.



The Senate Judiciary Committee convened its first-ever congressional hearing on anti-Palestinian hate crimes on Tuesday, placing a spotlight on the tragic death of Wadea Al-Fayoumi, a 6-year-old boy from Plainfield, Illinois.

Wadea was fatally stabbed by his landlord 11 months ago, an act that has drawn attention to the rise of hate crimes targeting Palestinians.

Chaired by Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, the hearing aimed to address the growing concerns of hate-fueled violence. Wadea's mother was in attendance, joining family members of other victims of hate crimes, including Rose Mallinger, the oldest victim of the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting.

In his remarks, Senator Durbin highlighted the threat posed by white supremacists in the United States.

"Since 2000, according to federal law enforcement, white supremacists have been responsible for more homicides than any other domestic extremist group," Durbin said.

He emphasized the responsibility of public officials, regardless of party affiliation, to avoid inciting hatred.

The hearing builds on a resolution introduced by Illinois Senators Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, along with Representatives Delia Ramirez and Lauren Underwood, to honor Wadea's memory.

However, the hearing also saw a partisan divide, with Republican members of the Judiciary Committee shifting the focus to anti-Semitism rather than addressing anti-Palestinian hatred specifically.