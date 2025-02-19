Suburban Chicago man arrested for child pornography, police say

The Brief Brandon A. Barrera, 35, was arrested in connection with possession of child pornography at his home in southwest suburban Plainfield. Plainfield police received a tip about the alleged child porn last year through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.



A southwest suburban man was arrested for allegedly having child pornography on his cellphone, according to police.

Brandon A. Barrera, 35, was arrested last Friday at his home in Plainfield, police said.

Brandon A. Barrera | Plainfield Police Department

Police tipped off

What we know:

Last October, the Plainfield Police Department received a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about possible child pornography.

After a four-month investigation, detectives got a search warrant for Barrera’s home in the 16000 block of South Spangler Road in Plainfield.

Plainfield police, with the help of the FBI Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory, executed the search warrant last Friday and found child pornography images on the suspect’s cell phone, police said.

Barrera was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography. He was later taken to the Will County Jail.

Police said other items found in the search of the suspect’s home capable of containing child pornography were also seized and will be analyzed.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have additional information about this case is asked to call Plainfield police Det. Sgt. Ron Mikos at 815-267-7237.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also have a 24-hour call center that can be reached at 1-800-843-5678.