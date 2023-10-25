Plainfield community comes together to support mother who lost 6-year-old son in tragic stabbing

Inside Big Sammy’s Restaurant and Bar Wednesday night, there was food, drinks and support for a Plainfield mother.

Renowned Civil rights attorney Ben Crump was retained by Hanan Shaheen, who was stabbed more than a dozen times. Her son, Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, is now dead after being stabbed 26 times.

Prosecutors are calling it a hate crime amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The family's 71-year-old landlord faces murder and hate crime charges following the horrific attack that happened inside their home on Oct. 14.

In a press release from C.A.I.R Chicago, Executive Director Ahmed Rehab released a statement from Shaheen that said "harbors no hatred, but believes in the pursuit of justice."

"Just pray for peace," she said. "He was my best friend."

"You don’t think it could happen to you until it does, and you don’t feel safe anymore", said restaurant patron Emily Hoffman.

Customers filed into the restaurant all day long as a portion of the proceeds will go directly to Shaheen as she recovers.