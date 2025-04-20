Plainfield man charged with attempted murder after stabbing victim 10+ times in Joliet, police say

The Brief A 59-year-old man was stabbed more than 10 times during a fight Saturday near Cass Street and Eastern Avenue in Joliet. He remains in critical but stable condition. Police arrested 32-year-old Dejon Weems of Plainfield after a brief foot chase and recovered a small sword-like blade and a pocketknife. Weems has been charged with attempted murder and is being held in the Will County Jail.



A Plainfield man is in custody after allegedly stabbing another man more than 10 times during a fight Saturday afternoon in Joliet, authorities said.

What we know:

Joliet police responded just before 4:30 p.m. to the area of Cass Street and Eastern Avenue, where they found a 59-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center and was listed in critical but stable condition.

Investigators said 32-year-old Dejon Weems stabbed the victim during a physical altercation, then fled the scene. Officers located and arrested him near the 200 block of Benton Street after a brief foot chase.

Police also recovered a small sword-like blade and a pocketknife.

What's next:

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Weems with attempted murder.

He was processed at the Joliet Police Department and booked into the Will County Jail.