Plainfield man charged with attempted murder after stabbing victim 10+ times in Joliet, police say
JOLIET, Ill. - A Plainfield man is in custody after allegedly stabbing another man more than 10 times during a fight Saturday afternoon in Joliet, authorities said.
What we know:
Joliet police responded just before 4:30 p.m. to the area of Cass Street and Eastern Avenue, where they found a 59-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.
The victim was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center and was listed in critical but stable condition.
Investigators said 32-year-old Dejon Weems stabbed the victim during a physical altercation, then fled the scene. Officers located and arrested him near the 200 block of Benton Street after a brief foot chase.
Police also recovered a small sword-like blade and a pocketknife.
Pictured is 32-year-old Dejon Weems. (Joliet PD )
What's next:
The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Weems with attempted murder.
He was processed at the Joliet Police Department and booked into the Will County Jail.