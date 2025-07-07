Targeted shooting in Plainfield prompts shelter-in-place alert

The Brief A targeted shooting at Settler’s Park in Plainfield Saturday night led to a shelter-in-place order, which was later lifted after police found no ongoing threat. The victim is expected to recover, and all involved were from out of town. Plainfield police continue to investigate, but no arrests have been made.



A targeted shooting at Settler’s Park in Plainfield prompted a shelter-in-place order Saturday night in the southwest suburb, officials said.

What we know:

Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis said the shooting was not random and involved people who were specifically targeted. The victim, whose identity was not released, is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place directive through the county emergency system while the shooting was being investigated. That order was later lifted after police determined there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Plainfield police are continuing their investigation and working to gather evidence and make arrests, according to the mayor.

What they're saying:

"I know we all have questions and it was kind of scary when the alert went out," Argoudelis said in a statement. "But we have to have faith in our police department and patience as to when all of the details become public."