Plainfield students compete in 'Shark Tank'-style challenge as part of new entrepreneurship program

Plainfield is fostering the next generation of entrepreneurs, with 80 high school students already on the path to success.

This year, District 202 launched a new Incubator class across all four of its high schools, and the course has quickly attracted eager upperclassmen.

In this innovative class, students will compete in a Shark Tank-style challenge, where they’ll pitch their business ideas with real cash at stake.

"I love coming to this class every day. It's probably my favorite class of the day, and I know everybody loves it," said senior Niah Trujillo.

It’s rare for high school students to be excited about going to class, but this isn’t just any class.

Ms. Kimberly O’Connell is among a select group of Plainfield District 202 teachers leading the hands-on Incubator program, designed to engage juniors and seniors in real-world entrepreneurship.

"Each team has developed a product based on consumer problems or something they feel that they could work at making better," said O’Connell.

This is the first year this entrepreneur class is being offered at Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Plainfield East and the Central Campus.

"Our product is an eco-friendly and non-toxic perfume, our company name is ‘Opal Fragrances,’" said Trujillo.

They will take the year to design a business plan, marketing strategy and a prototype, with the help of community mentors and coaches.

"The business owners are getting that opportunity to showcase their business and give their expertise to these students and give them the real-world experience," said Tasha Marsaglia, the executive director of the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce. "If you're a small business owner, and you're only one person in there, are you being able to network or are you being able to do this? How are you going to be able to pay for this? Did you create your logo? Are you buying all your business cards and you name it? So, there's so much more to it."

The products in this class range from energy supplements to expired food solutions.

"This is something I've found myself really passionate about. I'm really excited to see our product grow and really become something that we see on the shelves in stores," said Trujillo.

At the end of the school year, the teams will compete to represent their high school in a "Shark Tank" pitch night. That's where these ideas may turn into something more.

"I tell them all the time any idea can be made into reality. You just have to believe in yourself," said O’Connell.

Thousands of dollars will be up for grabs when they pitch their ideas to area ‘Sharks,’ but many of the student teams may take their products or services and continue to develop them.

